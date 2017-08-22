Execution of search warrant leads to drug arrest in Abilene

Officers seized 10 grams of methamphetamine and over 20 pieces of drug paraphernalia during the execution of a search warrant in south Abilene.

According to the sheriff’s department, agents from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the Abilene Police Department executed the search warrant at a residence on the 600 block of South Cedar after learning that several suspects were selling methamphetamine from the residence.

The investigation also led to the arrest of 41-year-old Sabrina Dianne Beardslee, of Abilene. She was booked into the Dickinson County Jail Friday night for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and aggravated child endangerment.

“This case is ongoing and further arrests are possible,” the department said.

Beardslee has a previous conviction for drugs in Dickinson County from February of 2017, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.