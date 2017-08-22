Ellis Edwin Adee was born July 31, 1929 to Bennett and Marie Adee at Wells Kansas went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, August 15, 2017.

He graduated from Minneapolis High School and spent 2 years in the military before marrying Donna Coffman June 7, 1957. They made their home near Wells Kansas where he farmed. For many years he taught home Bible studies and was an elder in the Community Bible Church of Minneapolis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 of his siblings and son, Nathan. Survivors are his wife, Donna, his son Eric (Julie) of Topeka and daughter, Chris Bingham (Kelly) of Tonganoxie, five grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and sisters Phyllis, Martha and brother, Grover.

A celebration of life will be at the Community Bible Church Saturday, August 26 at 2 pm. The family will meet with friends following the service. Memorials may be sent to the Pregnancy Service Center of Salina or the Minneapolis Library.