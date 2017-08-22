Doris JoAnne Kannard 89, died August 21, 2017 at Hospice House, Hutchinson. Born to Howard DeWitt and Hester A. Taylor Peverley April 5, 1928 at Rawlins,Wyoming. She graduated the University of Wyoming and worked as a Medical Technologist. She married Donald Paul Kannard, April 13, 1952 at Rawlings, Wyoming, he died on January 5, 1990. Doris was a Hutchinson resident since 2009 formerly of Lyons.

She was a member of United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, sang in the church choir for many years; served on the Library Board; a member of the Worthwhile Club all of Lyons; Order of the Eastern Star, Rawlings, Wyoming. Doris is survived by nephew, David Peverley, niece, Susan Roddell; close personal friend Teresa Sieker. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Guy “Dee” Peverley.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 28, 2017 at United Methodist Church, Lyons with Rev. Kim Shank officiating. Visitation 2:00 to 5:00 P.M., Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Burial in Lyons Municipal Cemetery.

Memorials to United Methodist Church, Good Samaritan Fund at Wesley Towers or Hospice House in care of the funeral home.