Astonishing 2 Story Treasure – 837 Highland Ave

Welcome Home to this Astonishing 2 Story Treasure, Located on Tree Shaded Highland in Salina’s Prime Historic Neighborhood. Adorned with Original Charm, Modern Touches, Tons of Curb Appeal, and Updates throughout. Large Covered Front Porch includes Swing, Ceiling Fan, and Welcoming Red Door. Inside, you’ll find a Stunning Home with a Great Floor Plan, Rich Hardwood Floors, and Truly Gorgeous Color Pallet. Huge Renovated Kitchen Area w/ New Ceramic Tile, Glass Subway Tile BackSplash, New Dishwasher, Sink and Stove. Kitchen Opens to both Formal and Informal Dining, making it the Ideal Place for Hosting Events for Friends & Family. Gorgeous Stair Case Leads you to the Spacious Master Bedroom and 3 more Bedrooms. Finished Family Room in Basement plus an Abundance of Storage Space. Large Fully Fenced Back Yard and Two Car Garage are what Completes this Home, Making it a Package Deal! Call for your Private Showing Today! For additional pics and info. go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx18576&s=sp2

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 49&s=sp2

