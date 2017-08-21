William Patrick Cyphers, age 78, entered into rest on August, 19, 2017 at his residence in Concordia. He was born June 24, 1939 in Concordia to Clifford and Catherine (Sullivan) Cyphers.

He graduated from Concordia Catholic School and attended Cloud County Community College.

William served in the US Army during peacetime in Germany from 1959 to 1962.

On December 7, 1963 he married Janis Goering at the St. John the Baptist Church in Clyde, Kansas.

William worked for City of Concordia from 1967-1992 as a Firefighter and EMT, during his time of employment he taught Hazmat Safety through KU in various parts of Kansas. He also worked for Wentz Construction as a heavy equipment operator, Goff/Solt Construction, Jensen Fertilizer, and did Home Construction.

He is a past member of the American Legion Post #76 and Moose Lodge of Concordia. His hobbies included woodworking and most of all spending time with his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Janis of the home, Son, Bill Cyphers (Angie), Clifton, KS.; 3 daughters, Pam Tremblay, Concordia, KS.; Jody Cyphers-Lewis and Judy Boutz (Fred) both of Parkville, MO.; brother, Tom Cyphers (Betty), 2 sisters, Retta Waite and Mary Louise Hydorn; sister-in-law, Anita Cyphers all of Concordia; 6 grandchildren, Kaleb Tremblay (Britni), Zachary Cyphers (Becca), Haley Tremblay (Aaron Eck), Levi Cyphers, Sydney Boutz, Aaron Boutz, 5 great-grandchildren, Kyler Eck, Madilyn Cyphers, Brylie Eck, Josephine Cyphers, Conor William Tremblay, several nieces an nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jim Cyphers.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 22, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas, with family receiving friends from 5-7 pm.

Cremation has taken place a Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas with the Rev. Dean Frazier officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia, Kansas. Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post #76.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Clifton Ball Association or Meadowlark Hospice memorial fund c/o Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. For online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com