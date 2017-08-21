Traffic stops ends with five in custody, three pounds of marijuana seized

Five men from Illinois were arrested in Saline County this morning after a sheriff’s deputy found three pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.
Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the deputy pulled the eastbound vehicle over near milepost 246 on Interstate-70 at around 1:20 a.m. this morning.
The initial stop was for a traffic violation but the deputy reported a strong odor coming from the vehicle.
A search uncovered three pounds of marijuana. Arrested were Solomon Stark, 18, Davon Reed, 18, Davonte Day, 18, James Perkins 20 and D’Andre Perkins, 18.
