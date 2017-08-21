The Salina Post

Salina man arrested for threatening neighbor with brick

A 26-year-old Salina man was arrested after allegedly threatening his neighbor with a brick.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Christopher Garrison pounded on his neighbor’s door at around 6:30 p.m. on August 19. Before his 51-year-old neighbor could answer, Garrison allegedly ran through a side fence.

The neighbor noticed that the gate had been left open and went to investigate. Capt. Forrester said that he walked through the gate to find Garrison wielding a brick. He allegedly threatened to hurt the man.

Garrison was arrested and faces one count of aggravated assault and one count of trespassing.

