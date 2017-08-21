Sadie Irvine

Sadie R. Irvine, age 82, of Talmage, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2017 at her home in Talmage. She was born June 15, 1935 the daughter of Edgar Charles and Goldie (Padget) Jones.

Sadie did clerical work at Ft. Riley for many years before her retirement and loved spending time with her family.

On June 6, 1955 Sadie married Larry Irvine in Manhattan. He survives of the home. Other survivors include her son Russ and his wife Diana of Talmage; daughter Marlene and her husband Dana Miller of Davenport, Iowa; three grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Clarence Jones.

The family has selected cremation. There will be a private family service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.