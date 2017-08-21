Ruth Ann Patterson, 63, of Hays, Kansas, passed away Saturday, August 19th, 2017, in Salina.

Ruth Ann was born in Smith Center, Kansas on June 5, 1954, a daughter of the late Doris (Tompkins) Hay and Wilbur B. Noon, Sr. On August 16, 1975, Ruth Noon married Jimmy Joe Patterson in Kensington, Kansas.

Survivors include husband, Jimmy Patterson of the home; sons, Justin Patterson and his significant other Lori McFarlane, of Hays, Kansas; Gusty Patterson, and wife Jill, of Russell, Kansas; Douglas Patterson and wife Krista, of Salina, Kansas; sisters, Wilma Barnes and husband Randy, of Des Moines, Iowa, Doris Craft, of Helena, Montana; brother, Wilbur Noon Jr. and wife Sharon, of Minneapolis, Kansas. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Austin, Rebecca, Wesley, Macy, Alyssa, Brooke, and Jarred.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell and Richard. At the family’s request there will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 23rd at the First United Methodist Church, 305 W. 7th, Hays, Kansas, with Pastor Mike Rose officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses in care of CarlsonGeisendorf

Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.