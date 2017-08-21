Police seek information after shooting death of Kansas man

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend homicide and asking for help to with information in the case.

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to 15th and Topeka Blvd. in Topeka after report of an unresponsive man later identified as 44-year-old Kenneth Leray Vetaw, according to a media release. Police ruled his death was a homicide.

Prior to his death, investigators believe Vetaw was with a group of people in the1400 Block of SW Harrison when he was shot.

Vetaw left that area on foot and died where first responders found him. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the identity of those with Vetaw when he was shot to call police.