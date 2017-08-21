The Salina Post

Partly cloudy Monday for the eclipse

by

Unfortunately, cloudy skies may hinder viewing the solar eclipse toward early afternoon with showers, isolated storms also possible.

Today,A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

 


Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 70. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Light north northwest wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northeast after midnight.

