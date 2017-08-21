Marilyn G. Rinas, 89, passed away Saturday, August 5th, in Salina. She was born June 16, 1928 in Fargo, North Dakota, the daughter of Merrill S. and Verne Isabelle (Thompson) Moore. Growing up in Fargo, Marilyn attended local schools, graduated from Fargo High School and attended North Dakota State University. She was married to Arno E. Rinas in 1947, later divorcing in 1980.

Marilyn lived in Abilene for thirty five years before returning to Salina in 2016. She had been employed as a LPN at Asbury Hospital in Salina and Memorial Hospital in Abilene. Marilyn enjoyed arts and crafts, reading, gardening and was an accomplished seamstress. She was preceded in death by: parents; son, Mark and longtime companion and good friend, Virgil Hern. Marilyn is survived by: five daughters, Becky (Hugh) Hyberger of Salina; Carrie Magill of Topeka; Suzie (J. Scott) Bertram of Lake Quivira; Heidi (Eduardo) Contreras of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Polly (Joe) Janos of Charlotte, North Carolina; Fourteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Richard V. Moore of Cottonwood, Arizona and two nieces and a nephew.

The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, September 2nd, at the Grace United Church of Christ with Rev. Phyllis Garrett and Pastor Pansy Beaudoin officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Abilene Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Grace United Church of Christ or the Salina Animal Shelter. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.