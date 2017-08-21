Lester Louis Pflughoeft, 93, passed away Monday, August 21, 2017, in Ellsworth. Lester was born January 8, 1924 in Ellsworth to Reinhold and Emma (Schultz) Pflughoeft.

Lester was a long time resident of Ellsworth, KS with a short period of time living and working in Rupert, Idaho. While he was there, he was a farm laborer and carpenter. Lester, Evelyn, and Connie moved back to Ellsworth after the death of his father-in-law. He was a lifetime farmer and stockman and also worked for and retired from Eilrich Construction, which was later Kohls Construction. He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, north of Ellsworth. He loved to sing, and was good at it. He sang in the church choir and was a member of the local barbershop quartet. In his down time, he liked to read and loved to watch sports, especially baseball. In his younger years, he played baseball and was on a traveling baseball team. Lester always enjoyed children. The last few years, he really enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren, which always made him smile.

Lester is survived by his wife, Evelyn Pflughoeft of Ellsworth; daughter, Connie Rodriguez (the late Dan Rodriguez) of Ellsworth; daughter, Kathy May (Jeff) of Ellsworth; son, Rickie Pflughoeft (Lois) of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Angie Ptacek (Mike), Chelsee May, Mason May, Dusty Howell, Nikki Haas (Clayton), and Katie McWilliams (Jason); 13 great grandchildren; sister, Lorinda Stevens of Twin Falls, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Reinhold and Emma Pflughoeft; brothers, Melvin and Harvey; sister, Valeria Schmoekel; and grandson-in-law, Donnie Moore.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2017 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ellsworth, with burial following in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and St. Paul Lutheran Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.