Doris I. Oliver, 84, passed away Tuesday, January 10th, in Salina. She was born March 8, 1932 in Solomon, the daughter of Henry and Catherine (Leister) Ruch. Growing up in the Abilene area, Doris attended local schools and graduated from Abilene High School. On April 10, 1973 she was married to Donald Oliver, he preceded her in death May 11, 2008. Doris was also preceded in death by: daughter, Beverly Logan in 2008; son, Fred Oliver in 2008; three sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by: three daughters, Donita (Harry) Walton of Moore, Oklahoma, Janetta (Jerry) Smith of Salina and Maxine (Eddie) Rogers of Salina; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen cremation. A memorial graveside service will held 10:30 AM Friday, August 25th at the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery.