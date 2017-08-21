Dean D. Krell, Jr., 80, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly at 10:29 p.m., Sunday, August 20th, 2017 while in the company of family members, at McPherson Hospital. Dean was born in Omaha, Nebraska on July 19, 1937, a son of Florance Irolene (McCaaffrree) Krell and Dean Dutton Krell, Sr..

Dean attended McPherson grade schools; McPherson Junior High and graduated from McPherson High School in 1955. He then attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas where he received his bachelors degree in accounting. He later attended and graduated KBI school in Topeka, Kansas and attended coroner school in St. Louis, Missouri.

Through the years Dean worked as an Insurance Agent for the National Life and Accident Company, was the owner and operator of McPherson Adjustment Service; worked for the city of McPherson as a city tax collector and baliff; worked for the McPherson County Sheriffs office; worked as an investigator for the McPherson County Coroners Office and owned and operated Krell Investigations.

Dean was a member of McPherson Jayces, Sherriff’s Association. Dean enjoyed sports especially KC Royal, KC Chiefs, KU Jayhawks, playing cards, poker, going to casino’s and watching his grandchildren play sports.

Dean Dutton Krell, Jr. was united in marriage to Sharon Kay Johnson on October 10, 1959 at Mapleton, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in Fort Scott, Kansas. The couple had also lived in Nevada, Missouri, Pittsburg, Kansas, Iola, Kansas and then moved to McPherson, Kansas in 1963.

He is survived by his wife Sharon K Krell, of McPherson, Kansas; his children Kathy Koehn and her husband Jack, of Iola, Kansas, Jerry Krell and his wife Julie, of Canton, Kansas and Roger Krell and his wife Rose, of Olathe, Kansas; his siblings David Krell and his wife Lynda, of Englewood, Colorado, Richard Krell, of McPherson, Kansas, Linda Haythorne, of Houston, Texas and Nancy Bell and her husband Martin, of McPherson, Kansas; his 6 grandchildren, Kylee Jo Richardson,(Ty), Allison Koehn, Taylor Koehn, Cody Krell, Jordan Krell, Jerrica Krell; one great-granddaughter – Sophee Koehn; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday August 23, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m with family present from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, KS, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 24th, 2017 with Pastor Lynn Scott officiating.

The final resting place will be held at Crestwood Memorial Park Cemetery, McPherson, Ks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association or the McPherson County Humane Society and they can be sent in care of the Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.