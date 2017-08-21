Computers, cameras, power tools and a gun stolen from company vehicles

Two different company vehicles parked on the same block were burglarized during the overnight hours last Thursday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that sometime between 10:30 p.m. on August 17 and 7 a.m. on August 18, an unknown suspect(s) broke into company vehicles parked at two different residences on the 1500 block of Colton Court.

An Ipad, a Glock 19 9mm handgun with three boxes of ammunition, three trail cameras, assorted power tools, knives and a Sony camera were stolen from a vehicle belonging to Carrico Implement.

The total estimated loss was $4,700.

The victim told authorities that he thought he had locked the vehicle but there was no sign of forced entry.

According to Capt. Forrester, another company vehicle on the same block was also broken into that night. Three checkbooks, two rings, cash, two credit cards, two computers, a knife, jumper cables and a motorcycle cover were stolen.

The second vehicle is owned by Summit Plumbing. The loss was listed at $2,800.