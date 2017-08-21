Catharine E. “Kay” Doris, 89, passed away Sunday, August, 20th, in Abilene. She was born May 12, 1928 near Manchester, the daughter of Lloyd W. and Mary Jane (Pettit) Glenn.

Growing up in the area, Kay attended local schools. On May 19, 1946, she was married to B.W. Doris. He preceded her in death in 1993. Kay had been employed by the Salina Police Department and the Illinois Department of Corrections. She is preceded in death by: her parents and two sisters, Zelma Jilka and Lois Kohr. Kay enjoyed crafts, hand work and reading. She was a member of the Salina First Baptist Church.

Kay is survived by: a daughter, Mary H. (David) Martin of Tescott; son, Cecil L. (Tammy) Doris of Abilene; three grand children; eight great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, August 25th, at the Danner Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Hazelton officiating. Interment will follow in the Prairie Mound Cemetery east of Solomon. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.