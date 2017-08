A Salina man in facing charges after he allegedly choked a female acquaintance during an argument.

Salina Police Capt. Forrester said that 33-year-old Alexander Cochran put a 30-year-old Salina woman in a chokehold until she lost consciousness.

She called authorities after regaining consciousness.

Capt. Forrester said the woman was transported to Salina Regional Health Center and Cochran was arrested for aggravated domestic battery.