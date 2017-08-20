The Salina Post

USGS: Pair of small earthquake shake Kansas

Image Kansas Geological Survey

HARPER COUNTY – A second weekend earthquake shook Kansas early Sunday morning. The quake measured a magnitude 2.4 at 1a.m. and was centered approximately three miles southwest of Bluff City in Harper County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Just before 8pm. Saturday a quake that measured a magnitude 2.2 was centered seven miles northwest of Caldwell, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A series of earthquakes shook the same area August 5 and 6. They measured from 2.8 to 3.4, according to the USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injuries from Sunday’s quake, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.

SUMNER COUNTY – A small earthquake shook portions of Kansas Saturday evening. The quake just before 8pm. measured a magnitude 2.2 and was centered seven miles northwest of Caldwell, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A series of earthquakes shook the same area August 5 and 6. They measured from 2.8 to 3.4, according to the USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injuries from Saturday’s quake, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.

