Local Law Enforcement to be Recognized Monday by Salina Airport

Salina, KS – On Monday, August 21 the Salina Airport Authority and the Transportation Security Administration will present Excellence in Aviation Security Awards to the Salina Police Department and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. The presentation is scheduled for 11:15 AM at the M.J. Kennedy Air Terminal, Salina Regional Airport. The TSA’s Jay Brainard, federal security director for Kansas, will join Airport Authority executive director Tim Rogers in presenting the well-deserved awards to Salina police chief, Brad Nelson and Saline County sheriff, Roger Soldan.

The awards recognize local law enforcement’s vital role in maintaining a secure national air transportation system.