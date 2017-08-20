Kansas is prepared for the total solar eclipse

Kansas is prepared for the country’s first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse since 1918.
Most of Kansas will see only a partial eclipse on Monday. More than 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in Wichita and most of southeastern, central and northwestern Kansas.
The path of totality is where the moon will completely block the sun’s light. The path will travel diagonally across the U.S. from Oregon to South Carolina. A narrow area of northeastern Kansas lies in the path of totality, including in Atchison, Leavenworth, Hiawatha and Marysville.
The peak of the eclipse will occur shortly after 1 p.m.
The Great American Total Solar Eclipse of 2017” as it has been dubbed by some, is sure to be a memorable day as people celebrate this exciting astronomical event.
According to NASA’s website, the sun will be completely obstructed from view for about 2 minutes and 43 seconds. For this reason, Kansas Department of Transportation encourages travelers to take safety precautions and prepare for a safe place to stay and view the event.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, approximately 200 million people live within driving distance of the eclipse’s path of totality. An increase in traffic and travel time is expected on August 21.
Have you prepared ahead of time for the eclipse? Remember, get into a safe viewing area to watch, NOT the side of the highway! #Eclipse2017 https://t.co/UJFwwtdr3L
— KS Highway Patrol (@kshighwaypatrol) August 18, 2017
Some safety measures to be aware of are included in the list below. Please read carefully and be safe this August 21 – but don’t forget to enjoy this one-in-a-lifetime experience!
- Do not pull over to the side of the highway to observe the eclipse. Exit the highway to a safe location to view and/or photograph the event.
- Do not take photos while driving – KDOT reminds motorists to always maintain full awareness when driving to help maintain safety for all other drivers and pedestrians.
- Do not wear opaque eclipse glasses while driving.
- Be prepared for potential traffic congestion before, during, and after the event – While only the northeast corner of the state will be in the path of totality for the solar eclipse, the rest of Kansas will still see part of the astronomical event.
- Turn on vehicle headlights and do not rely solely on automatic headlights during the eclipse. – Because the sky will be darkened, the use of headlights during the eclipse will be needed.
- Pack an emergency travel kit – Check out the blog here for a list of suggested items to include in your safety kit.
- Plan ahead for fuel needs – Always remember to keep your gas tank full during long trips.
