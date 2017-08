GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges.

Just before 4:30a.m. Friday, deputies with the Geary County Sheriff’s office stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 77. They arrested Joseph A. Smith, South Haven, Mississippi and Jerry M. Smith, Memphis, Tennessee on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Drug Tax Stamp.

They are expected in court next week.