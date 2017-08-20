Kan. woman hospitalized after trailer tire hits her car

BARTON COUNTY – A Barton County woman was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Sunday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer and driven by Denise Haley Wagner, 64, San Patricio, TN., was northbound on U.S. 281.

A trailer tire came off and hit the window of a Southbound 2011 Ford Focus and then hit the driver Beverly P. Retzlaff, 66, Hoisington.

Retzlaff was transported to Clara Barton Hospital. Wagner was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.