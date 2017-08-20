“Government Grant” Phone Scam Targeting Abilene Residents

SCAM ALERT! The “Government Grant” phone scam seems to be making its way around Abilene. Someone claiming to be from the federal government is calling local residents and telling them they have been awarded a $9K grant – they just have to pay a $250 “processing fee”.
According to calls received at the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce office, this latest group of tricksters is persistent, calling multiple times per day from different numbers.
If you think you might have been a victim of a phone scam or suspect that you were targeted, file a complaint with the FTC online, or call 877-382-4357 (TTY: 866-653-4261).
Comments
Ralph Cramden says
Called the Kansas AG’s office a couple of weeks ago regarding telemarketer’s and scam calls. I informed the agent that I was on the Do Not Call list and had renewed two months ago. This is the response from the AG agent….sir the Do Not Call list is only good for legitimate business’s. Oh really, that would be like putting a pad lock on your tool box to keep honest people honest I would receive between 4 to eight or more calls daily. Soooo, so much for signing up on the Do Not Call list. I have found a way to stop most of the calls, however unable to post my method because of legal issues. Folks need to remember….there is NOTHING free in this world, somewhere in the process it will cost you some money..