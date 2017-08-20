“Government Grant” Phone Scam Targeting Abilene Residents

SCAM ALERT! The “Government Grant” phone scam seems to be making its way around Abilene. Someone claiming to be from the federal government is calling local residents and telling them they have been awarded a $9K grant – they just have to pay a $250 “processing fee”.

According to calls received at the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce office, this latest group of tricksters is persistent, calling multiple times per day from different numbers.

If you think you might have been a victim of a phone scam or suspect that you were targeted, file a complaint with the FTC online, or call 877-382-4357 (TTY: 866-653-4261).