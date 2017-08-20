The Salina Post

Are you prepared for the Monday’s eclipse?

Some safety measures to be aware of are included in the list below. Please read carefully and be safe this August 21 – but don’t forget to enjoy this one-in-a-lifetime experience!

  • Do not pull over to the side of the highway to observe the eclipse. Exit the highway to a safe location to view and/or photograph the event.
  • Do not take photos while driving – KDOT reminds motorists to always maintain full awareness when driving to help maintain safety for all other drivers and pedestrians.
  • Do not wear opaque eclipse glasses while driving.
  • Be prepared for potential traffic congestion before, during, and after the event – While only the northeast corner of the state will be in the path of totality for the solar eclipse, the rest of Kansas will still see part of the astronomical event.
  • Turn on vehicle headlights and do not rely solely on automatic headlights during the eclipse. – Because the sky will be darkened, the use of headlights during the eclipse will be needed.
  • Pack an emergency travel kit – Check out the blog here for a list of suggested items to include in your safety kit.
  • Plan ahead for fuel needs – Always remember to keep your gas tank full during long trips.

 

