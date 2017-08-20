Are you prepared for the Monday’s eclipse?

Kansas Department of Transportation

The Great American Total Solar Eclipse of 2017” as it has been dubbed by some, is sure to be a memorable day as people celebrate this exciting astronomical event.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly in front of the sun, darkening the sky. According to NASA’s website, the sun will be completely obstructed from view for about 2 minutes and 43 seconds. For this reason, Kansas Department of Transportation encourages travelers to take safety precautions and prepare for a safe place to stay and view the event.

Are you planning on traveling to reach the best view of the eclipse in Kansas? According to Topeka Capital-Journal, “In Kansas, the path of totality will cross Hiawatha, Atchison, Leavenworth, and on the very edge, Kansas City. Topeka will experience a partial eclipse, with Holton being on the outermost edge of the path of totality.” The path of totality is the area where the sun will be completely blocked from view.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, approximately 200 million people live within driving distance of the eclipse’s path of totality. An increase in traffic and travel time is expected on August 21.

Have you prepared ahead of time for the eclipse? Remember, get into a safe viewing area to watch, NOT the side of the highway! #Eclipse2017 https://t.co/UJFwwtdr3L

— KS Highway Patrol (@kshighwaypatrol) August 18, 2017