How will your pet respond during the eclipse?

By SARAH THOMACK

The total solar eclipse is Monday. Authorities advise pet owners to use the same safety precautions they would during a holiday.

Animal Shelter Humane Educator Jenna Keyes said they cannot predict for sure how pets may act during the total solar eclipse.

“I’ve been doing a lot of research lately and… a lot of people out there are saying as far as your domestic pets like your dogs and your cats, some things to watch out for: a lot times they think it’s night so they go to sleep, they may calm down,” Keyes said. “Other people say it’s the opposite. They get really hyperactive, it causes them to be more excited during that short time period of the eclipse. Usually once it’s over, they go right back to doing their normal thing.”

Keyes said the eclipse may have more of an effect on birds, fish and wildlife.

“They say if you’re looking at your agricultural-type animals, your farm animals, that they tend to do their nighttime routine so they tend to get in their herds and fall asleep or cows will go to the barn, some interesting things like that,” Keyes said. “So it can really effect them all differently and depending on the animal itself too.”

Keyes recommends, as far as pets are concerned, to use the same safety precautions on August 21st as you would on a holiday such as the 4th of July.

Keyes said you may want to talk with your veterinarian for any other safety tips for your pet during the day of the total solar eclipse including whether or not your pet should wear protective eyewear.

“You can put the glasses on them but pets don’t normally stare at the sun anyways, on a regular basis, so it’s likely that during the eclipse, they’re not going to be looking directly at the sun.”