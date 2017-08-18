Three bed, one bath home – 609 Washington St.





Three bed, one bath home with large two-car detached garage. Home has formal dining, two beds, bath, living room and family room on main floor. Basement has wet bar, rec room and third bedroom with egress window. Back yard has elevated deck, additional room off back of garage and is mostly privacy fenced. Eligible Bidders: Owner Occupants, Nonprofits, and Government Agencies only. Bid Submission Deadline: 8/24/2017 11:59:59 PM CT

