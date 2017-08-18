Salina woman arrested for alleged sex crimes

Salina Police arrested 18-year-old Lenora Dyke after taking a report that she had intercourse with a 12-year-old boy.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that it was initially reported to authorities on August 16. They were told that a 12-year-old boy was solicited by a female in her 20s. An investigation led police to Dyke.

According to Capt. Forrester, Dyke allegedly confronted the boy through Facebook messenger.

The encounter was said to have occurred at her Salina apartment.

She was arrested last night for one count of electronic solicitation, one count promoting obscenity to a minor and rape.