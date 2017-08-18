Salina man arrested in Abilene after threatening woman, fleeing

A Salina man was picked up by Abilene Police last night after he allegedly choked and threatened a female acquaintance at her east Salina home.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said 40-year-old Joshua Gene Capsey went to the woman’s residence on the 2000 block of Oxford to gather some personal items. The woman has had problems with Capsey in the past and attempted to prevent him from entering the home, Forrester said.

An argument ensued after Capsey made it into the home and began taking a shower.

During the course of the argument, Capsey allegedly pushed the woman into the kitchen stove, choked her and threatened to kill her. While this was occurring, she urged her 11-year-old daughter to call the authorities.

Capt. Forrester said that Capsey allegedly took the woman’s cellphone and fled before police arrived. An attempt to locate was put out on his white Chevy Silverado.

Capsey was picked up by Abilene Police around 7 p.m. Thursday. He was brought back to the Saline County Jail where he was booked in for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated intimidation of a witness and theft.