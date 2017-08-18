The Salina Post

Pump station rehabilitation scheduled; traffic reduction at South Ohio and Albert

Beginning Monday, August 21, 2017, South Ohio Street will be limited to one lane in the southbound direction between Schippel Road and Buckeye Avenue. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained. Work is expected to be complete by mid-September 2017.

Motorists may encounter minor delays and are encouraged to find alternate routes.

For additional information contact the City of Salina Utilities Department at (785) 309-5725.

