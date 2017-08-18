Kansas Wesleyan partners with Western State Colorado University on dual-degree program

Kansas Wesleyan University announced today that they have partnered with Western State Colorado University to offer an accelerated master’s degree in environmental management.

“The 3+2 program will allow students to obtain a bachelor’s degree from KWU and a master’s degree from Western in a total of five years.

This program prepares students to become liberally educated scientists who can think critically, solve complex problems and demonstrate strong communication skills. It is ideal for KWU students majoring in Ecospheric Studies and Community Resilience. The ESCR curriculum combines an understanding of the natural and physical sciences with knowledge of managing the human impact on the environment.

The M.E.M. from Western is for students seeking careers in building more environmentally and socially sustainable relationships with the land. It offers three tracks for students to choose from: Integrative and Public Land Management, Sustainable and Resilient Communities or Global Sustainability.”