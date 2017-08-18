The Salina Post

Crimestoppers: Side-by-side stolen

2017 Polaris RZR XP Turbo – Courtesy Photo

Crimestoppers: On Saturday, August 5, at approximately 6 a.m., an unknown suspect entered onto Straub International Property, located at 3637 S. Ninth Street, and stole a 2017 Polaris RZR. The RZR was last seen eastbound on Berg Road in the area of Exide (in the 400 block of E. Berg Rd).

Total loss and damage is estimated to be approximately $30,000.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit <a href=”http://www.pd.salina.org”>www.pd.salina.org</a> and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

