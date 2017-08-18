Car strikes motorcycle in north Salina, one hospitalized

An Ottawa County woman was transported to the hospital after her motorcycle was struck by a car this afternoon.
Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Linda Hale was riding northbound on Ohio when a white Ford hatchback pulling out of Casey’s General Store, 500 N. Ohio, failed to yield and struck her motorcycle.
Hale was transported to Salina Regional Health Center at around 12:30 p.m. today with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say Hale has a possible concussion and road rash.
Information on the driver of the Ford was not immediately available.
Comments
BigTyme says
these drivers here in Salina are fricken idiots !! Get off your phones and pay attention.
Idiots everywhere says
@BigTyme-
It has nothing to do with Salina. I travel all over and I can assure you that the fricken idiots on phones are EVERYWHERE!!!!
Not really sure this was due to a person on their phone but no matter…..the idiots on their phones while they are driving are worse than drunk drivers because there are more of them paying less attention to the road than a drunk driver. The punishment should be at least the same as DUI….first offense drivers license GONE for a year.and minimum $1000 fine.
Henry garcia says
And pull up ur damn pants
BigTyme says
and lay off the meth
Ride safe says
Good thing she wasn’t severely injured!! Her angel was there!!