Car strikes motorcycle in north Salina, one hospitalized

An Ottawa County woman was transported to the hospital after her motorcycle was struck by a car this afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Linda Hale was riding northbound on Ohio when a white Ford hatchback pulling out of Casey’s General Store, 500 N. Ohio, failed to yield and struck her motorcycle.

Hale was transported to Salina Regional Health Center at around 12:30 p.m. today with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say Hale has a possible concussion and road rash.

Information on the driver of the Ford was not immediately available.