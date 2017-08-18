Advisory issued to avoid certain solar eclipse glasses



State Park officials in Missouri issued an advisory Friday not to use a specific brand of solar eclipse glasses and viewers because it cannot be confirmed they meet ISO and CE certification or came from a recommended manufacturer.

The glasses and viewers were sold under the name “PMS Promo Mart” at Missouri state park and historic site stores throughout the state. The name is listed on the inside of the glasses between the lenses. Anyone who purchased the glasses with the name “PMS Promo Mart” should return them to any state park or historic site store or gift shop to receive a full refund.

“We are issuing this advisory as a precautionary measure because we cannot verify that the solar eclipse glasses and viewers meet all the requirements to safely view the eclipse,” said Ben Ellis, Missouri State Parks director. Ellis said they are advising anyone who bought the glasses with the PMS Promo Mart label to NOT use them during the eclipse.

NASA and the American Astronomical Society advise viewers to use only certified solar eclipse glasses or other solar filters to protect their eyes when the viewing the sun or an eclipse. Using any other type of glasses or filters may result in loss of vision or permanent blindness.