Sheriff: Truck of Ottawa County homicide victim was in Colorado

OTTAWA COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to search for a pickup connected to the alleged murder of a rural Kansas man.
The body of 34-year-old Matthew Schoshke was found Saturday in a rural home near Tescott, according to The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the death as a homicide.
The agency is looking for Schoshke’s silver 2006 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup, with Kansas tag 892 DZO. The front license plate reads “EATBEEF” and the truck has a chrome push guard on the front and a black plastic tool box in the back.
The truck was last seen westbound on Interstate 70 in Colorado. A license plate reader identified the truck, according to Sheriff Keith Coleman.
Authorities have not released any information on the circumstances of Schoshke’s death.
Comments
Jerseyboy says
Evidently the guy needed to get some pot and needed transportation.