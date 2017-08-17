Sheriff: Truck of Ottawa County homicide victim was in Colorado

OTTAWA COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to search for a pickup connected to the alleged murder of a rural Kansas man.

The body of 34-year-old Matthew Schoshke was found Saturday in a rural home near Tescott, according to The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the death as a homicide.

The agency is looking for Schoshke’s silver 2006 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup, with Kansas tag 892 DZO. The front license plate reads “EATBEEF” and the truck has a chrome push guard on the front and a black plastic tool box in the back.

The truck was last seen westbound on Interstate 70 in Colorado. A license plate reader identified the truck, according to Sheriff Keith Coleman.

Authorities have not released any information on the circumstances of Schoshke’s death.