Holmes Road closed from Magnolia to Schilling

Holmes Road from Magnolia Road to Schilling Road will be closed to through traffic beginning tomorrow morning, Friday, August 18th to permit a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew to place aggregate surfacing on the earth wedges along each edge of the pavement. It is anticipated that the project will take one working day to complete.

Owners of land along Holmes Road from Magnolia Road to Schilling Road will still be permitted to access their properties from the side of the work zone upon which their property lies. However, delays should be anticipated if there are conflicts between the on-going work zone and access to a specific property.