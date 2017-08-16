Sheriff’s Office: New scam comes with flowers and gifts

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is warning against a new scam that comes with flowers and a gift basket.

Undersheriff Brent Melander said they received a report from a victim who lost thousands after a scammer posing as a delivery person brought flowers and a gift basket to their house.

Melander said that the faux delivery person will ask for a signature and a $3.50 processing fee that must be made by credit or debit card. The victim was told that the payment was needed because the gift basket contained an alcoholic beverage.

When asked who the basket was from, the victim was told that the individual was just a delivery person for the company and did not have that information.

The payment was made on a portable card machine that stores information.

“Do not accept unsolicited gifts where they ask for any kind of a payment,” Melander said. “Or if it is not from a known or reputable delivery driver. It sounds like the guy (scammer) wasn’t in uniform and didn’t have credentials.”