Safe containing 17 guns stolen from Salina home

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary that put a Salina man out a gun safe containing 17 guns.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that 54-year-old Dennis Olson left town on Aug. 7. He returned to his residence on the 800 block of Sheridan on Aug. 15 to find that the door had been damaged.

Authorities say a brick was used to gain entry.

Olson reported that his gun safe containing 11 rifles and six handguns had been stolen.

The total estimated loss was $9,500.