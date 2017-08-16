The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Registered Kansas sex offender jailed on new charges

by 1 Comment

Seck -photo KBI

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man arrested by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child made a first court appearance Wednesday morning in Reno County.

Samuel Ross Seck,  31, who has a prior conviction for attempted sexual exploitation of a child, apparently had numerous pictures on his phone of underage children, according to Capt. Steve Lutz with the sheriff’s office.

In court, Lutz indicated the case is still under investigation.

Seck is a registered sex offender in the county, according to Lutz, and has a prior conviction for attempted sexual exploitation of child out of Geary County from 2012.

He’s jailed on a $25,000 bond and should be back in court next week for the formal reading of charges.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *