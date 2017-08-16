Oil storage tank ignites northeast of Salina

Authorities believe a lightning strike ignited an oil storage tank Northeast of Salina this morning, carrying dark black smoke for miles.

Saline County undersheriff Brent Melander said that fire crews were called to the intersection of East North Street and Holmes Road at around 6:40 a.m. this morning after someone called in the fire.

Rural Fire District #5, Saline County Emergency Management and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment responded.

Undersheriff Melander said that fire crews let the fire burn itself out. According to the report, they finished up around 9:20 a.m. today.

There were no reported injuries.