Moran adds to statement on weekend violence in Virginia

WASHINGTON -Kansas Senator Jerry Moran issued a statement Tuesday condemning the racism on display during the violence in Virginia.
“As I said this weekend, white supremacy, bigotry and racism have absolutely no place in our society, and no one – especially the President of the United States – should ever tolerate it. We must all come together as a country and denounce this hatred to the fullest extent.”
White supremacy, bigotry & racism have absolutely no place in our society & no one – especially POTUS – should ever tolerate it. Full STMT: pic.twitter.com/dufC1MGWgB
— Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) August 15, 2017
Kansas Senior Senator Pat Roberts issued a statement earlier.
The hatred & ignorance displayed by the violent & pathetic group in #charlottsville is unacceptable. Their values are not American values.
— Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) August 12, 2017
Over the weekend, Moran wrote on social media, “What happened in #Charlottesville is a sobering reminder of the hateful element that exists in America. Bigotry and racism have no place in our society.”
Comments
Challenger says
Their values are American values through and through. They were raised up in this country by people who taught them to hate and who learned how to hate from their parents. The Civil War was fought less than 160 years ago. The United States is still a young country and has elected fewer than 50 presidents. A good percentage (about 25%) of those presidents were slave owners themselves as has been pointed out by the alt right. We have not compensated native Americans or African Americans for the generations of injustice inflicted on them.
No one is born to hate, it is a learned behavior. We are good at shaming other countries for their violence towards humanity while ignoring our own. What memorials exist for the massacres at Wounded Knee and Sand Creek? Replace the Civil War statues with those of victims of slavery. Carve General Sherman’s image into Stone Mountain.
We cannot begin to address these problems without embracing kindness in all its forms and respect all life – not just human life. It is a small leap from killing animal life with indifference to thinking about humanity in the same way. St. Francis said “If you have men that will exclude any of God’s creature from the shelter of their compassion and pity, you will have men who will deal likewise with their fellow men.” Leo Tolstoy said “As long as there are slaughterhouses, there will always be battlefields.” We must, in all respects, be an instrument of the peace we seek.
Jerseyboy says
If the part of history is going to be torn down then so should anything with slavery. History is history. Sorry but both sides are wrong with the way this is being handled and the media is to blame. Neither side in this should be allowed to have any March’s or protests. It’s sad it has come down to this but there are too many outside trouble makers involved with the motive to destroy our country over something that happened over 150 years ago.
Pat Mitchell says
Well said with quotes that resonate today.
Pat Mitchell says
Well said Jerseyboy.
Pat Mitchell says
Oooops. Missing the mark here…I’m responding to Challenger…..sorry