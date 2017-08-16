Marshall talks foreign policy, Charlottesville and health care

Fresh from a Congressional delegation trip to Israel, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall made a stop at his Salina office yesterday. Marshall and several other freshmen congressmen visited the Lebanese, Jordanian and Syrian borders during the trip. “And it’s messed up,” Marshall said.

“It is worse than I thought it was. Iraq and Syria are countries basically without any type of governance… All roads seem to lead back to Iran being the instigator of a lot of the problems.”

Marshall said the trip gave him a better understanding of national security regarding the middle-east. With what he described as “no foreseeable end in sight,” Marshall said it is important for the United States to look at their roll in its future.

“I don’t want to be the world’s policeman but we need to be looking far into the future as we bring ISIS down. ISIS is half as strong as they were a year ago, we are going to blow them out of the water and win that war but if they leave, Iran fills that vacuum.”

Congressman Marshall said he was unsure how to keep Iran from filling the power void that will come with the destruction of ISIS but added that Israel remains “Our eyes and ears in the middle-east.”

Further east on the globe, Marshall said that North Korea is becoming the most imminent threat to the country.

“Our solutions seem to be bad and worse. If we launch a military attack on these people they are going to rain fire down on South Korea and there will be a million casualties in 24 hours… That is a bad situation.”

But with the continued testing and advancement of the North Korean military, Marshall said that we can’t just stand by until they create a warhead with the capability to reach U.S. soil.

“We have to assume that they are going to be able to reach Fort Riley and McConnell in six months, the way their technology is advancing. So we have to be very worried about that. We cannot tolerate to let North Korea to have nuclear warheads.”

President Donald Trump has been very outspoken on Twitter the past week regarding North Korea. “I am going to stand beside Donald Trump on his policies. I have always stood beside him on his policies. I think he is spot on in dealing with North Korea… sometimes you have to stand up and punch a bully in the nose.”

Marshall was in Israel when the violence erupted against a group of protesters in Charlottesville, VA but said he did his best to stay informed as the news broke.

“Here I am visiting the Holocaust Museum in Israel and three days later these Nazi white supremacists lead a rally on hate. We denounced it as strongly as possible.”

The Congressman said that a balance has to be met at the federal level.

“Certainly these people have a right to have freedom of speech but you don’t have the right to yell fire in a crowded movie theatre and it almost feels like they are bordering on that… I would judge Donald Trump by his actions and bet he is going to make these guys pay the price.”

Marshall was quick to denounce the white nationalists from his party.

“I don’t think there could be a further disconnect. We don’t embrace these values. We are the party of Abraham Lincoln. We are the party that wants to educate people, help them get jobs and have true access to healthcare.”

Marshall ended the interview on a more local level, discussing healthcare and immigration.