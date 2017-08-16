Gas leak resolved, school closed for the day

The gas leak has been resolved but Salina South High School announced that they are closing the school for the remainder of the day.
“The closure is due to the length of time required to air out the build,” said Jennifer Bradford-Vernon, public information director.
The school was checked just before 8 a.m. this morning for a possible gas leak. The issue was resolved around 8:30 a.m. and fire crews began airing out the building while students waited in an unaffected part of the school.
Officials hoped to resume class sometime this morning but released students to their vehicles at 9:50 a.m.
“Bussing will be arranged for students who require bus transportation. Dr. Hardy, superintendent, thanked local authorities for their expertise and the South High students for their cooperation. He praised school staff for their quick response,” Bradford-Vernon said.
Comments
Doug Clemons says
Why does the school need a public information director?? How much education monies are we paying her? The principle or the assistant principle could have made the announcement. Further why was the gas lines checked prior to the start up of school and not endanger our children. Someone needs to start an investigation into this.
Matthew says
Looks like a fine prison training facility. Both fir gaurds and inmates! Check out who is supporting who at Salinapolice.com
Get Educated says
The Public Information Director is a much-needed position, enabling the vice principal and other staff/educators to do their jobs running the school.