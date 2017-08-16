Closure of Cloud Street from 0.5 mile west of Lightville Road to Burma Road

Cloud Street from 0.5 mile west of Lightville Road to Burma Road will be closed to through traffic beginning tomorrow morning, Thursday, August 17th to permit a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew to place aggregate surfacing on the earth wedges along each edge of the pavement. It is anticipated that the project will take two working days to complete.

ROAD CLOSURE WILL BE ONLY BETWEEN 8:00 A.M. AND 4:00 P.M. EACH DAY. THE ROAD WILL BE REOPENED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC EACH EVENING AND REMAIN SO UNTIL 8:00 A.M. THE NEXT MORNING.

Owners of land along Cloud Street from 0.5 mile west of Lightville Road to Burma Road will still be permitted to access their properties from the side of the work zone upon which their property lies. However, delays should be anticipated if there are conflicts between the on-going work zone and access to a specific property.