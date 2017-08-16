The Salina Post

Awning damaged in single vehicle accident

A Salina teen struck a building trying to avoid hitting another driver who was confused attempting to navigate road construction, according to the Salina Police Department.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that 18-year-old Sydney Ingraham was northbound on Ninth at around 4 p.m. yesterday when she swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle in the construction zone.

Ingraham’s car jumped the curb, striking an awning support at the Catholic Charities located at 1500 S. Ninth. Capt. Forrester said that one support was completely broke off and another was damaged. The vehicle came to rest against the brick wall.

Authorities say that the other driver was also northbound on Ninth and attempting to make a left turn. Capt. Forrester said they became confused by the construction markings.

Ingraham and a passenger were examined by paramedics on scene but not transported.

