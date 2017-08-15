Woman sentenced after Kan. doctor prescribed 8K oxycodone tablets without an exam

WICHITA– A woman who said Dr. Steve Henson gave her prescriptions for more than 8,000 oxycodone tablets without doing any medical exams was sentenced Monday to 10 years on supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Kimi Harper, 52, Kansas City, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone. According to court records, Harper traveled from Kansas City to Wichita and paid co-defendant Dr. Henson to obtain prescriptions for oxycodone pills. Oxycodone is an opioid pain reliever that is regulated as a controlled substance under federal law. She obtained 8,847 tablets of 30 mg each.

According to court records, Harper said Henson did not perform physical examinations or monitor her use of oxycodone through a pain treatment agreement, urinalysis or other medical tests. Harper said she consumed about 75 percent of the pills herself and sold or gave away the rest.

Co-defendants in the case include:

Dr. Steven R. Henson, 56, Wichita, Kan., who is awaiting trial.

Amanda Terwilleger, 34, Topeka, Kan., who is awaiting sentencing.

Jeremy Wojack, 37, Topeka, Kan., who is awaiting sentencing.

Jordan Allison, 29, Shawnee, Kan., who is awaiting sentencing.

Grant Lubbers, 31, Whitewater, Kan., who is awaiting sentencing.

Joel Torres, Jr. 30, Newton, Kan., who is awaiting sentencing.

Keith Attebery, 22, Newton, Kan., who is awaiting sentencing.