The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Storms possible this evening

by


Storms may develop late this afternoon or early this evening and spread south and east impacting portions of central Kansas this evening. A few strong or severe storms will be possible, especially along and northwest of a line from near Salina to Hutchinson after 7-8 pm.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.