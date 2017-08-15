The Salina Post

Paul Davis announces campaign for Kan. congressional seat

TOPEKA -Paul Davis officially announced his campaign for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District of Kansas Tuesday. The 2nd district seat will be vacated by Republican U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins in 2018.

After visiting all 25 counties in the district, Davis, a Lawrence attorney concluded a four-month listening tour in Topeka Tuesday to formally announce his candidacy.

Additional stops were planned Tuesday in Pittsburg, Leavenworth, and Lawrence, according to a media release.

 


Davis ran unsuccessfully for governor against Sam Brownback in 2014.

