Parks and Recreation Department to Host Open House at Salina Fieldhouse

The Salina Parks and Recreation Department will host an open house at the downtown Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th Street, on Wednesday, August 30 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

There will be refreshments, giveaways, and facility tours at 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Features include:

-45,000 sq. ft. of programmable multisport and event space

-Wood, synthetic and turf surfaces with bleacher seating

-Three hardwood basketball courts

-Three synthetic basketball courts

-Eight volleyball courts

-One regulation indoor soccer field or three 4v4 soccer fields

-Drop down batting cages

-Spacious entrance, lobby, team gathering areas and concession stand

-Beautiful landscaping with featured elements