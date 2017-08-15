The Salina Post

Kenwood Cove to Conclude Pool Season with 8th Annual Pooch Plunge

by

Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park will conclude their pool season with the 8th Annual Pooch Plunge on Monday, August 21 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

The public is welcome to bring their dogs to experience the wave pool and lazy river. Admission is $5 for adults and free for dogs.

Rules:
-Only owners and their dogs are allowed in the water.
-Owners are limited to two dogs.
-Children under 16 are not allowed in the water.
-Dogs need proof of vaccination.
-Female dogs in heat are not allowed.
-No dangerous dogs as outlined by the City ordinance
that passed on August 9, 2004.
-Dogs must be kept on a leash while not in the water.
-Owners must clean up after their dogs.

For more information, contact Salina Parks and Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765

Comments

